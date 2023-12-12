ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Learning Resources Center has received a $5,000 grant from the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.

This money will be used to build a graphic novel collection and purchase circulating Bluetooth keyboards for the OC Pecos Extension Center campus.

The graphic novel collection, a specific genre of full-length novels presented in a comic-strip format of pictures and text, will be located on the Pecos campus.

“Graphic novels,” according to LRC Librarian and Technical Services Coordinator Robyn Millar, “are in high demand and are published for all age groups and reading levels. They are also highly engaging for the reader and are great for visual learners, readers at a beginning level of literacy and ESL students.”

Millar added, “Students who register at the Pecos campus qualify for a free tablet. The Bluetooth keyboards basically turn the tablets into minicomputers and make it easier for the students to complete their schoolwork. They will be available for students to borrow through the Pecos campus.”

The Literacy Coalition held a luncheon at Midland Shared Spaces to honor grant recipients and present them with their checks.