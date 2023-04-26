MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Park Mall will be hosting the event from 7am to 10pm in the Food Court on Saturday, April 29th.

There will also be door prizes and entertainment for the whole family.

All proceeds benefit various Lion’s Club charities, including Texas Lions Camp, Texas Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, Lions International Youth Exchange, local charities, and more.

For tickets, stop by Abacus Computers, Liberty Tax Service, Jewelry Pagoda (in the mall), or Texas Roadhouse. Tickets will also be available at the event as well. Tickets are $6 per person.

For more information, please visit the Lion’s Club website.