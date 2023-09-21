MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Interstate 20 construction detour will have a 15-minute rolling closure affecting all lanes Friday morning.

According to a release from TxDOT, on Friday, September 22nd at 9am, truck mounted safety cushions will approach the Midkiff Bridge construction site at a slow roll as utility crews remove an overhead line. This closure will affect all east and westbound main lanes.

This is only expected to last 15 minutes. Drivers are being asked to watch for slow-moving construction vehicles and stopped traffic in the area.