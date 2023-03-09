MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Library at the Plaza is getting an update on a mural painted by the acclaimed western artist Tom Ryan. The mural was first painted more than two decades ago.

“The mural was first painted back in 1998 by Tom Ryan, famous cowboy artist. It depicts the start of Midland County. It’s important to maintain the history.” said Scott Ramsey, Midland County Commissioner.

The mural was refurbished by Calina Mishay, a mural artist who went to school with Ryan’s daughter. Mishay said she was excited to have been chosen for the opportunity.

“This (Tom Ryan) is one of the most famous western artists. I get to paint where he painted. That is a cool thing for my own career. To feel for a moment that people really respect what you do,” she said.

The mural is set to be completed by the end of the week. If you would like to see the finish product of the mural head to 301 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701