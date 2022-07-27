MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Public Libraries kicked off its free lunches this summer on June 6th and the last meal will be handed out this Friday, July 29th.

The library lunches are offered at the Downtown Library from 12 pm to 1 pm for all youth under 18 years old. Each free meal is provided by the West Texas Food Bank and those who receive a meal go home with a free book.

According to the Midland County Public Libraries, the last free lunch will be held Friday, July 29th at the Downtown Library, 301 W. Missouri Ave, Midland TX.

Meals are traditionally served Monday through Friday from12 pm to 1 pm. Participants must be present to receive a meal and meals must be consumed on-site.

MCPL will have various programs and activities before and after lunches for both kids and adults throughout the year.

