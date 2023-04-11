ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In celebration of Ector County Library teaming up with T-Mobile to provide over 1,000 devices and hotspots, they will be hosting a ‘Spring Fling’ event on Friday, April 14th from 1pm to 4pm.

“We’d like to thank T-Mobile for teaming up with us to help connect our community,” said Howard Marks, the library director.

The launch was possible due through the library being awarded a $548,100 grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as part of the its Emergency Connectivity fund (ECF) for eligible schools and libraries to provide devices and broadband access.

The event will include raffles, giveaways, crafts, prizes, snacks, and more.