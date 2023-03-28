MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Legacy High School varsity softball coach Mandy Davis has been suspended from coaching the next three games over a two-week period, Midland ISD said in a statement. The team was found in violation of UIL rules regarding student eligibility.

MISD said assistant varsity coach, Ciara Sheppard, will serve in her absence.

Additionally, LHS will forfeit its wins against Slaton, Amarillo Caprock, Montgomery, and El Paso Ysleta.

The district said, “MISD Athletics takes adherence to the rules very seriously. Our expectations are, and always have been, that our coaches have the best interests of our student-athletes and team above all else. This includes following all rules, regulations and guidelines.”