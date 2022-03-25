MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Legacy High School was locked down for a short time Friday morning after someone reported a student with a gun on campus.

According to a Midland ISD news release, a parent called in the tip. The student was found carrying an Airsoft, or pellet gun on campus.

The lockdown lasted only five minutes and classes will operate on a normal schedule for the rest of the day.

There is no word if the student will face charges. MISD said in a statement, “We would like to thank our MISD law enforcement and campus administration for their quick response and remind our families of the importance of saying something if you see something.”