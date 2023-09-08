MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Legacy High School and Midland High School, in partnership with Rogers Ford Lincoln, are incentivizing student attendance with the chance for a student from each campus to drive home with a new 2023 Ford Escape Active.

From September 7th until May 10th, students will be able to earn raffle tickets based on their attendance for each six-week period. MISD says this approach ensures students who occasionally miss a day are still motivated to improve their attendance and increase their chances of winning the new vehicle or other prizes.

According to MISD, the cost of the vehicle, taxes, and associated fees are all covered by Rogers Ford Lincoln, but participating students must maintain an average attendance of at least 90% throughout the school year to claim any prize.

Midland ISD aims to emphasize the importance of regular school attendance in enhancing students’ overall educational experience and recognizes that consistent attendance is a key factor in student success and future prospects.

MISD says the partnership with Rogers Ford Lincoln represents an incentive for students to prioritize attendance and foster a culture of responsibility and learning.