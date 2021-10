MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- LHS will hold its first homecoming parade under the Legacy High School name this Thursday and the community is invited to come out and celebrate.

The parade will begin at at Golf Course Church of Christ and will end at the Legacy campus. See the map below for route details. Streets along the route will be closed by 5:15 p.m.

A pep rally will be held on the football field following the parade.