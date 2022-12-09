Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The United States Postal Service is celebrating the 110th anniversary of its Operation Santa program this year and wants to remind everyone that letters to Santa must be postmarked by December 12th at the latest.

USPS Operation Santa allows children and families to send letters to Santa; then individuals adopt letters and send thoughtful, heartfelt gifts on Santa’s behalf. The program was designed to help make sure deserving families across the country get to experience a happy holiday season.

For letter writers, be sure to include your full name and complete address. Requests for clothes or shoes need to include size and color. Requests for toys, games, and books need to have names and titles, to make sure Santa gets the right items! And be sure to tell Santa how your year has gone, of course. Letters will then need to have a postage stamp and be addressed to: SANTA CLAUS, 123 ELF ROAD, NORTH POLE 88888.

For those looking to adopt a letter and brighten someone’s holiday season, registration and identity verification is now open. The last day to adopt a letter is December 19th. Adopters can verify their identity online or at their local Post Office. Adopters then get to choose a letter and will follow the instructions to help grant someone’s holiday wishes!

For additional info on the program, and how you can enter as either a letter writer or a letter adopter, please be sure to visit https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com.