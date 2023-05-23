AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- House Bill 4256 has passed the Texas Senate, a bill authored by Representative Andrew Murr (HD53) and sponsored by Senator César J. Blanco (SD29) to create a fund to plug abandoned water wells, also known as P-13 wells, in Pecos County.

P-13 wells were drilled to produce oil but were unsuccessful. Unplugged or deteriorated wells open up layers of porous rock, revealing water and minerals, and toxic chemicals that are contaminating the surrounding land and air.

Lake Boehmer in Pecos County is the most notorious case, where a P-13 well created a lake which covers more than 60 acres, is three times saltier than the ocean, and has sulfate levels 25 times higher than safe drinking water.

Last year, TxDOT spent $30 million in Pecos County to move a State Highway due to sinking caused by Lake Boehmer.

“Many Ranchers in Far West Texas have been plagued by the environmental crisis caused by abandoned water wells. To address this issue, House Bill 4256 will create the Leaky Water Well Program to help finance the plugging of water wells,” said Senator César J. Blanco. “I appreciate Representative Murr for authoring this bill in the House, and I’m proud to have passed this bill with him to alleviate the environmental and public health concerns caused by P-13 wells.”

The Leaky Water Well Program will be administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), who will be establishing what projects are eligible for funding based on the threat the leaking well poses to the surrounding area.

Representative Murr also added, “I am glad to have worked with Senator Blanco to send House Bill 4256 to Governor Abbott’s desk. This bill is a critical first step in solving the issues many West Texas landowners face when it comes to leaky water wells. By creating the Leaky Water Well grant program through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and funding it, certain groundwater districts will now be better able to assist landowners in mitigating the harmful effects some of these wells have had on our other water sources, livestock operations, and sensitive wildlife ecosystems.”

House Bill 4256 now heads to Governor Abbott’s desk for final approval.