ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – James Segrest, a legendary name in Texas, sadly passed away earlier this month. His body was laid to rest this past weekend with family, friends and his athletes being in attendance. Segrest represented every aspect of the word “winner”.

As a track and field athlete himself he was a part of two world record performances in the 440-yard relay in back-to-back year from 1957-1958. He would then go on to coaching winning the state championship with Monahans in 1966. But that wouldn’t be the end of his winning ways. Segrest would continue to dominate as a coach winning 11 NCJAA titles with Odessa College where he served as both the head coach and athletic director for the Wranglers.

Following all of his success, Segrest would join a number of Hall of Fames over the years. One special one in particular being the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 with fellow inductee Emmitt Smith. Under his resume, Segrest is a member of NCJAA Track and Field Hall of Fame, Abilene Christian Sports Hall of Fame, US Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition to all of this, he also coached at the World University Games in 1978.

His daughter, Cindi, loved being a coach’s daughter saying that it was fun going to sporting events and cheering on the athletes.

“I always say it was fun being the daughter of a coach because we got to go to sport events like all the time. we were friends with all the coaches and their families and so it was like we had instant friends. I thought it was a lot of fun being around all the athletes and looking up to them and cheering on the team being a part of all of that,” Cindy says.

Back in September 2021, Odessa College held their groundbreaking for the new Track and Field facility, it was named after Segrest marking that day James Segrest Day.

Coach Segrest is survived by his daughter Cindi as well as his grandson Josh.

When speaking with both Cindi and Josh, neither of them understood the magnitude of how much influence Coach Segrest had on people. If one thing is for certain, it’s that Coach Segrest left an impression that will last a lifetime on all those he interacted with.