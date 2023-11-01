Bob Knight, legendary basketball coach, has died at 83 years old, according to his family’s organization. Knight coached at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech for a total of more than 40 years.

His family wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight led the Indiana Hoosiers to three national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

At Texas Tech, Knight led the Red Raiders to three NCAA tournaments, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2005.

Knight passed from an undisclosed illness, but his family asked that people make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory, in lieu of flowers.