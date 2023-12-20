MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy celebrated its star quarterback Marcos Davila Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Purdue University.

Davila is one of the best football players to wear the Rebel maroon. In his three years as the starting quarterback, Davila broke multiple school records including passing touchdowns and yards and led Legacy to three consecutive District 2-6A titles.

But in a day dedicated to Davila, Davila dedicated much of his speech to his late grandfather Leonard Stephenson, or “Buddy”.

Buddy, unbeknownst to Davila, passed away on Sept. 8 while the Legacy football team was on its way to Abilene to face the Abilene Eagles. Davila’s 347-yard performance against Abilene brought his career total to 6,650 yards, breaking a school record for all-time passing yards.

It wasn’t until after the post-game celebration with his team that Davila found out the devastating news about Buddy.

“After that game, I found out that my Papa didn’t make it,” Davila said tearfully. “I really tried to dedicate that season to him and I gave everything that I could.”

And give everything, he did. Davila finished the 2023 season with 3,303 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns, earning him the District 2-6A Offensive MVP. He led the Rebels to their deepest playoff run since 2019 in a 57-55 double-overtime victory over Euless Trinity in the 6A Area round.

“I just try to do everything for [Buddy] because he always told me to keep my head down and keep on working. He was super proud of me,” Davila said.

During his signing ceremony on Wednesday, Davila opened up about his grandfather’s passing for the first time publicly since it happened. The quiet, even-keeled Davila showed rare emotion when speaking of his grandfather. The two shared a close bond, Buddy rarely missing one of Davila’s games, if any.

So it was different for Davila to play this season without his Papa in the stands, and difficult to celebrate this special day without Buddy by his side. But Davila said he knows how proud Buddy is of him.

“He would pinch me as always, tell me that he loves me and tell me that he’s always proud of me.”

Davila finished his high school career with 9,101 passing yards, smashing the previous record, and 100 total touchdowns. He said one of his favorite memories as a Rebel was the double-overtime win over Euless Trinity in the playoffs this season.

Davila will graduate from Legacy this week and move to West Lafayette, Ind. on Jan. 3 to begin workouts at Purdue on Jan. 8.

Without question, Davila has left an unforgettable legacy in West Texas.