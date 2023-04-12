MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced in a statement that Legacy softball will have four wins reinstated.

The following is the statement from MISD Athletics:

“After further investigation, it has been determined that violations by Legacy High Softball are local; UIL policies were not violated.

District 2-6A has decided that LHS Softball’s violations were not in compliance with MISD Athletic Department’s rules and regulations which do not warrant UIL forfeiture of games.

Wins against Slaton, El Paso Ysleta, Amarillo Caprock and Montgomery have been reinstated.”

The wins were initially forfeited after the team appeared to violate UIL rules regarding student eligibility.

Legacy High School varsity softball coach Mandy Davis was suspended from coaching for three games over a two-week period.

The Rebels play again on Friday on the road against San Angelo Central.