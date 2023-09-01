Marcos Davila on moving toward his next chapter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Marcos Davila, the 6 foot 3 inch, 230 pound, four-star Purdue-commit from Midland Legacy has been a strong leader from the beginning. And his long time quarterback trainer, Danny Hernandez, said this was a given from the moment they met.

“Just taking a look at him, I said there’s something special here, I think we got something,” Hernandez nodded.

What most don’t know, Davila might not have had the opportunities he has now, if it weren’t for certain coaches seeing his potential, and making the decision to step in.

“My eighth grade year, things didn’t really pan out for me,” Davila joked.

Davila said he and most of his family had attended Midland Christian before finding Coach Hartman.

“I just never thought anything about it and you know, I mean, we look back at it and it was just crazy because it was my eighth grade year and like I said, it didn’t pan out and so we were just thinking what we should do and we were like he’s a great guy so, we’re just going to put our trust in his hands and we’re just going to let him do his thing,” he added.

Legacy Head Coach Clint Hartman said it was a whirlwind of emotions, seeing Davila throw a ball for the first time.

“He was a kid at my camp and he threw a ball and I go, ‘Do that again!'” Hartman said with a smile. “He had a hat backwards and he goes, ‘I go to Midland Christian.’ I said, ‘where do you live?’ he goes, ‘Coach I can walk to Abell.’ I said, ‘Where’s your dad? You don’t need to be going over there!’

And he knew almost instantly, this was someone he wanted to take under his wing.

“He’s my first three year starter I’ve ever had in my career,” Hartman shouted. “I’ve had some sophomores I’ve started, then pulled them out, but at quarterback. That position is hard, it’s not easy, you know? And it’s not so much how good your arm is, there’s so much more to it, you know? because you can make a kid with a good arm look really bad.”

Davila mentioned trusting in Hartman and the Legacy coaching staff, was the best decision he and his family could’ve made.

“Ever since then, I loved it,” Davila smiled. “I went to the quarterback school and he’s really developed me, to get prepared for this varsity level.”

And Coach Hartman said he couldn’t have predicted the steps Davila would take to this point, but he’s not surprised, especially with the support he has surrounding him.

“But it’s hard to say, you know when you see a kid, throw a ball, if you said man, he’s going to be playing at Purdue some day, because it’s so much more than throwing a football,” Hartman shrugged. “I think he’s got a great support staff, his mom and dad, his brother, their family, they go, they’re with him all the time, I think that helps him. I know it helped me when I was playing, right?”

So the story could be a completely different one, but when asked if there was anything they would go back an change, Hartman and Davila answered instantly.

“No. I think it’s been perfect. I think god had a good plan,” Hartman nodded.

So what has made Davila the air threat West Texans know–throwing over 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in a single season? Hernandez said his resilience.

“I think toughness is a big thing that I’ve been able to see out of him, you know, he’s a very tough kid,” Hernandez said. “And we’re going to have missed throws, we’re going to have an interception, we’re going to take a sack, you know, are you dwelling on that or are you able to move on for the very next play.”

For Davila, the next step is something he’s been waiting for for a very long time, as he head’s off to Purdue in January, after graduating early in December.

“I think it’s exciting, everything I feel like I’ve done, with this group,” Davila added looking at Hartman. “I mean, we’ve been together with them since eighth grade so, it’ll be hard, it’ll be different, but you know, I’m excited for the next step.”

And Hartman believed, aside from his ridiculous strength and open mindedness to constantly improve, Marcos’ ability to drown out the noise and focus on himself and football, has helped him get here.

“He just is him,” Hartman shrugged. “You know, he’s had the same girlfriend since, 3, 4 years, whatever and I say that, that’s important, because a lot of people will pull at you when they see something like, he’s going to Purdue. So a lot of people can pull at you, and try to pull you in the wrong direction, he’s never done that.”

Playing at the high school stage is one thing, staying humble is a whole other monster, especially when it comes to taking that next step to a D1 level.

“A big part is to just, stay process driven, the tricky part for a lot of these guys is right when they first get there to a college, they’ve been used to being the guy for so long. Some of these kids that may have only started and it’s been since they were 5/6 years old that they’ve been the main guy,” Hernandez added.

If it were up to Hartman, he’d coach guys like Davila for the rest of his career.

Hartman laughed, “I wish they’d let me redshirt him, I can bring him back, but I can’t so, this is the natural progression of things.”

And for those who have watched and trained Davila over the years, they believe he’s taking the next step in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean they won’t miss his presence.

“I’ll take away, a lot of high-fives, and hugs after the game, and plays that he’s made, you know? Like I said, he didn’t get too high, he didn’t get too low, but I’m gonna take away that, too, the messing with him, but I’m going to take away, like I always do, talking to our kids,” he said with a smile. “Someday they’re going to tell me, I’m too old, too fat, and I’m going to miss this. I’m not going to miss fourth and one. I don’t get nervous on fourth and one. I do get nervous about making sure a kid does right. That’s what I’ll miss.”

Davila is slated to graduate in December and head off to the next step of his career at Purdue, in January. And he can’t thank his family, friends, coaches and trainers enough for the support throughout the years, and the pressure they helped relieve from his shoulders.

“It just means a lot to me, that they’re there no matter what, what my decision was, and I just can’t thank them enough, and yeah, I mean, I thank them, almost every day and I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just really, I’m just really thankful for them, not putting pressure on me, to make a certain decision, when I had to make a decision.”