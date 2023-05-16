MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announced the appointment of Mich Etzel as the next principal at Legacy High School.

“My entire family is from Midland, so this is a homecoming for me,” said Etzel. “Midland is what made me who I am, and I am thrilled to come back to serve this community and these students.”

Originally from Midland, and graduated from the University of Texas Permian Basin, Etzel began her career 21 years ago in Central and Southeast Texas. She served in several districts, working as a teacher, department chair, and head volleyball coach,

After earning her masters in educational leadership from Texas Tech, she became an assistant principal at Midland Freshman High School, her first administrative role. She has since held two principalships, first at Breckenridge ISD and then at Columbus High School.

“I believe challenges exist in education,” she said. “But when people are willing to try an idea or process that is best for kids, the possibilities to overcome those boundaries are boundless.”

While in Southeast Texas, Etzel championed multiple initiatives. This included developing a School Servant Leadership program, promoting school-wide learning walks to continuously evaluate and improve teaching and learning, as well as expanding CTE offerings.

“Ms. Etzel is a driven leader who has shown the ability to lead educators and provide opportunities for students,” said MISD Deputy Superintendent Robert Cedillo. “I am confident in her ability to continue the tradition of excellence at Legacy High School.”

Etzel comes from a family of educators, including her husband, who has taught and coached for 23 years. They have three daughters, two of which were born in Midland.

Etzel will assume her role as LHS principal on June 15th.

Etzel replaces Shannon Torres, who is leaving LHS to be an Executive Director of School Leadership for MISD.