MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Legacy High School Chorale is making its name known across the nation by becoming a national finalist for the American Prize in Choral Performance in the youth and school division. Qualifying as a finalist for the award is a first for the group and is also the first year the choral submitted for the award.

To enter the competition, the LHS Chorale, a group of the top 50 singers from all the school’s choirs, submitted a recording of them performing 2 songs. The chorale was one of 11 finalists in their division.

The LHS Director of Choirs, Dr. Guadalupe Rivera expressed his thoughts on why he believes that LHS Chorale is more than capable of going against the competition.

“I was listening to some of the winners from previous years, and I realized that we could compete and have a good chance to win, I knew that our choir sounded just as good if not better than the competition,” said LHS Director of Choirs Dr. Guadalupe Rivera.

“Thousands of musicians from across the country apply for these coveted awards,” said Rivera. “So the fact that we have been named a finalist is thrilling and shows what can happen when with hard work and perseverance.”

The American Prize winners will be announced later this summer.