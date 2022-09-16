MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning.

According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators said they believe the student received the injury following a verbal back and forth with a female student, prior to the start of school. The student in question has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The District said in a statement, “Midland ISD would like to thank our law enforcement and medical personnel for quickly treating, addressing and investigating this event. There is no place for violence in our schools and we will continue to aggressively seek solutions to ensure all campuses are safe and secure environments for learning.”