MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said Legacy Freshman High School went into a campus wide “hold” for about 20 minutes Wednesday, the District said in a release.

The series of events started with a fight in the girl’s restroom; resource officers immediately responded to that fight. Following that fight, the school went into a “hold” status in response to a medical situation involving an adult on campus.

“Hold” is part of MISD’s Standard Response Protocol that instructs students and staff to clear the hallways and remain in their room or area until an “all clear” is announced. Instruction continues during a “hold”.

Additionally, a student pulled a fire alarm, but no fire was found on campus. The student was later identified and will be facing charges, MISD said.

“While it is important to take action in a real fire, making a false report takes first responders away from other critical life-saving situations,” the District said in a release.

Finally, MISD Police investigated reports of a gun on campus; no gun was located.

“We thank the individuals who shared their concern so this could be investigated,” the District said.

The campus resumed normal operations by 11 a.m.

“Student safety is of the utmost importance to Midland ISD, and we commend our district police, campus staff and district administration for their swift response to and handling of today’s incidents at Legacy Freshman,” the District said.