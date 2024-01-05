MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy senior defensive back Colin Brazzell announced he had committed to the University of Tennessee on Twitter/X Friday. Brazzell will reunite with his older brother Chris who announced two weeks ago he was transferring to Tennessee as well.

Brazzell was a standout athlete for the Rebels, switching positions from receiver to defensive back for his senior year. The three-star prospect racked up 42 total tackles and two interceptions in 2023.

Brazzell is also a member of the Legacy boy’s basketball team. He also held offers from Purdue and Memphis.