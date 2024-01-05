SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila is set to compete in the 2024 All-American Bowl on Saturday in San Antonio. Davila was one of 108 players selected from around the country to play in the game.

Davila, a recent graduate of Legacy, is coming off a record-breaking senior season for the Rebels. The Purdue signee led Legacy to a sixth-consecutive district championship, all the while breaking the all-time program passing yards and passing touchdown records.

Davila was a three-year starter for head coach Clint Hartman and racked up 9,101 passing yards and 100 total touchdowns in the Rebel maroon.

Davila will compete on Team East. The game kicks off at noon Saturday and will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.