MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- When it comes to getting a good workout in, the answer may be on the mat! Aguila Jiu-Jitsu opened its doors a few months ago and it’s already made a pretty big name for itself.

Cyril Smith is not only the owner of the gym but also the lead professor. When he decided to open the facility, he knew at the core of it he wanted it to be a place that welcomed everyone of all ages and skill types.

“What we provide is an environment for people to come in, everybody can feel welcome, they can train, they can learn a new martial art and also learn how to defend themselves and their loved ones,” Smith said.

According to “Essential Jiu Jitsu,” the word “jiu-jitsu” derives from the Japanese “Jū” meaning “gentle” and “Jutsu” meaning “art”; essentially, jiu-jitsu is the “gentle art”. At the core of the martial art, it’s predominantly ground-based and uses the principals of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a submission of one’s opponent.

With each class that Smith offers, he promises his students will walk away learning two important life skills –

“I’ll ensure that each student knows how to defend themselves properly if someone tries to hurt them or their loved ones and they’re also going to learn discipline and self-respect. Those are my goals.”

Smith’s passion for the martial art started at a young age, it began with his love for boxing. From there he then got into kickboxing for about 10 years which then eventually led him to Jiu-Jitsu.

Creating an open and welcoming environment transcends outside of the four walls of his gym as well. At Aguila, Smith says they work with other gyms across the Basin to cross train their students which provides a great way to build and grow their community.

For more information, call or text (432) 901-0976.

