(KMID/KPEJ)- According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, lead is highly toxic and damaging, especially to young children, infants, and fetuses, affecting the way they learn, grow, and behave, with effects occurring at lower exposure levels than in adults. A dose that would have little effect on an adult could have a significant effect on children.

A 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office 41% of school districts don’t even test for lead in school water, and of the 43% of school districts, serving about 35 million students, that did test for lead, 37% of them found elevated levels of lead.

Even low levels of lead in the blood of children can result in these effects:

Damages to the central and peripheral nervous system

Impaired hearing

Behavior and learning problems

Lower IQ and hyperactivity

Slowed growth

Anemia, or low levels of red blood cells

Or even in rare cases, ingestion of lead can cause seizures, comas, and even death.

While lead is especially harmful to children, adults who are exposed to lead can suffer from some serious effects too, such as:

Cardiovascular effects, such as increased blood pressure and incidence of hypertension

Decreased kidney function

Reproductive problems in both men and women

The EPA estimates drinking water makes up 20% or more of a person’s total exposure, and infants who consume mostly mixed formula can receive 40 percent to 60 percent of their exposure from drinking water.

According to the Environment America Research and Policy Center, Texas has no law or regulatory requirements to address the lead in schools’ drinking water. While there does seem to be a voluntary testing program, with results shown online, and good sampling protocols, it appears to be optional with the data presentation being labelled “Unverified Sample Protocol.”

Through a study conducted by Environment America, Texas scored a 15/200 in law and regulations pertaining to contamination of schools’ drinking water, which includes a review of policies or lack thereof.

We reached out to Ector County ISD about whether the water provided in schools is regularly tested for lead. ECISD redirected us to the City of Odessa as the district uses City water.

The City then informed us that no testing for schools is performed. They also provided us with information from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the EPA, saying “community water systems that supply drinking water to schools or child care facilities will be required to comply with new LCRR (Lead and Copper Rule Revisions) requirements starting October 16, 2014.”

“New LCRR sampling requirements that will start on January 1, 2025 – Community water systems must conduct sampling at 20% of elementary schools and 20% of child care facilities per year and conduct sampling at secondary schools on request for 1 testing cycle (5 years) and conduct sampling on request of all schools and child care facilities thereafter. • Sample results and public education must be provided to each sampled school/child care, primacy agency and local or state health department. • Excludes facilities built or replaced all plumbing after January 1, 2014” According to the EPA’s website.

Environment America recommends state policies should require steps to prevent lead from getting into the water at schools, some of these steps to include:

Replacing water fountains with stations that have filters certified to remove lead

Install, test, and maintain filters certified to remove lead on all taps used for drinking and/or cooking

Schools no longer use plumbing and fixtures that allow lead into the water

Adopt a 1 part per billion (ppb) limit for lead in schools’ drinking water, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics

Fully replace all lead service lines, these are relatively rare at larger schools but are much more common at child care centers

Healthy Schools Network recommends parents do the following, if concerned about lead content:

Install and maintain filters certified to remove lead throughout your home

Ask your school or childcare facility to test at the tap for lead

If the water has already been tested, ask how potable the water provided is and ask to see the test-at-the-tap results and ask how lead will be remediated

Push for education departments and state legislators to fund annual testing for school drinking water, “lead-free” plumbing replacements and repairs, as well as water filtration systems

It’s important to consider the safety of places of learning, especially if built before 1978, as lead can be practically everywhere at a school or learning center if precautions haven’t been taken.

You can learn more about the study done by the Environment America Research and Policy Center on their website.

Learn more about the dangers of ingesting lead or how to prevent lead ingestion on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

Find out more about what can be done about lead in school pipes from the Healthy Schools Network here.