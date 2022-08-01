LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KMID/KPEJ) — On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:14am., deputies from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist Tatum Police Department at a residence located on the 700 block of S Cobern Ave in Tatum, New Mexico, for a trouble with subject.



Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19

Deputies learned that a person on scene had information about a homicide that reportedly occurred

north of Lovington on Thursday, July 28th. Investigators were led to an abandoned gin near the

intersection of Prairieview and Hennington, where they discovered a body concealed on the premises.



Investigators conducted interviews, which led to the arrest of Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs, New

Mexico. He has been charged with Murder First Degree Felony, Tampering with Evidence (3 Counts)

Third Degree Felony, Kidnapping First Degree Felony, and Bribery Intimidation of a Witness Third

Degree Felony.

He is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical

Investigator for an autopsy.



This is in ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking if you have any information that would help in this case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611