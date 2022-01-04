LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Lea County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for help from the community to locate a man and woman wanted for questioning in a homicide case.

According to a news release, Robert Lewis, 39, and Cheyenne Land, 27, both of Hobbs, are considered “persons of interest” in a homicide that occurred on January 3 in Lovington. Anyone with information about the case, or information on where either person can be found is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.