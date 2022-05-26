MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)There are a lot of places to get chicken fingers in West Texas, but there could be another one coming here.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is popping up all over the state, and the CEO says Midland is a possibility.

“We want to find local people that are tied into the community to help spearhead our growth,” says CEO Garrett Reed.

The chain headquartered in College Station already has other locations in Houston and Dallas.

Reed says the company is in talks with a few people who want to bring Layne’s Chicken Fingers to West Texas.

On the menu: chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, shakes and more.

“We love our people, we love our brand, its just awesome to be able to do what we do,” says Reed.

Reed says the companies growth comes from growing demand nationally for fresh cut chicken tenders. He says despite the competition, Layne’s is making a name for itself.

“I think we’ve got the secret sauce if you will,” says Reed.

Reed says they first need to find the right franchisee in Midland to make this possible. He said the process could take anywhere from 12-18 months before we could see a Layne’s here.