ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With back-to-back days of hoaxes at Permian High School, Representative Landgraf and law enforcement agencies are looking to increase the punishment for anyone who makes a false report or threat.

On Monday it was a shots fired call that had law enforcement rushing to the scene, and Tuesday’s call was for a bomb threat. When schools receive these threats, their first priority is to keep students safe, no matter the situation. However, the anger that school officials feel once they know they’ve been subjected to a prank, has them wanting to make sure someone faces charges.

“The more hoaxes that there are the more that it minimizes actual threats if they arise,” said State Representative Brooks Landgraf. “I just don’t want there to be a situation where it’s like the boy who cried wolf where when something happens, we’re not taking the appropriate steps to prevent a tragedy.”

On Wednesday Landgraff took to Facebook asking for opinions after he had conversations with law enforcement about increasing the penalty for the crime. Right now, a hoax 911 call is a misdemeanor with very little punishment; Landgraff said he is mulling legislation that would raise the severity of the charged to a higher-level misdemeanor or even a felony. He is also considering legislation that would force anyone convicted of such a crime to pay for the public resources wasted on the response.