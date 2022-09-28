ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Texas legislators have issued statements pointing fingers at the Biden Administration’s open border policies following reports of busses dropping off migrants in Ector County, Texas at a Pilot Convenience Store on I-20.

“I am aware of the reports that illegal migrants are being dropped off in West Odessa and am coordinating with CBP and ICE to investigate the claims. If the Biden Administration is dropping off migrants in Odessa, I will work vigorously to put an end to it. The Biden Administration has abandoned Texas. The President’s policies have encouraged more than 4.2 million illegal migrants, including known terrorists and convicted drug criminals, to cross the southern border. The Permian Basin should not be forced to pay the price for President Biden’s border crisis. I will continue working closely with Sheriff Mike Griffis and Representative Brooks Landgraf to make sure Odessans are safe and informed,” said Congressman August Pfluger.

Representative Brooks Landgraff said, ““The open border policies of the Biden Administration are utterly inhumane, leading to deaths of immigrants at the southern border every single day and recklessly putting the safety of communities in our own state at risk. The recent report of bused illegal immigrants being dropped off in West Odessa in the middle of the night is a disturbing development that is completely unacceptable. Congressman August Pfluger, Sheriff Mike Griffis and I are actively working together with state and federal officials to investigate the entity responsible for this operation and most importantly to ensure the safety of Odessans. Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans safe.”

This on the heels of Sheriff Mike Griffis’ plea to County Commissioners for help. During Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, Griffis asked the County to declare an “invasion” and told Commissioners he and his department need additional resources to combat crime- he did not say what resources were needed. Judge Debi Hays agreed to issue the declaration after a 4-1 vote. This declaration will need to be renewed every seven days.