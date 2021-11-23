Law enforcement urge people to think twice before driving while under the influence this holiday season

New changes coming to Midland International Airport ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The holidays are approaching and local law enforcement is urging people to put down their keys and call a ride if they plan on raising a glass or two this holiday season.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office advises people to think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence this holiday season.

We spoke to Sergeant Hill at the MCSO, who says that as we inch closer to the holidays, you can expect to see more drivers on the road and accidents if people aren’t careful.

“It’s not just your safety you’re looking at, it’s other peoples safety as well and the impact at home, if something happens to you what’s gonna happen with your kids, what’s gonna happen with your spouse”, says Hill.

This year the City of Midland reported 612 drunk-driving accidents. Sergeant Hill told us that DWI and DUI crimes can be preventable if people make a plan to put down their keys and just call a ride.

“It starts from that first drink, if you’re gonna go out the best plan of action is to have a plan of action have a back-up plan…there’s Uber, Taxi’s, friends, have a designated driver,” says Hill.

MCSO recommends that if you or someone you know plans to go out and celebrate this holiday season, they set up rides through services like Uber and Lyft.