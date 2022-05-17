ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Law enforcement officers in West Texas have joined forces to put a stop to illegal racing and spread awareness of the danger it causes on our roadways. On Monday, May 16th the Odessa Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol worked together in an effort to put an end to illegal racing inside the city limits of Odessa.

The operation resulted in several traffic stops and citations. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a total of 38 traffic stops were made, along with 49 citations and 33 warnings issued for other traffic offenses. Officers that participated in the operation made a total of three arrests, 2 racing arrests, and 1 narcotics arrest.

Texas DPS said in a post on Facebook that this joint operation between OPD and THP will happen each month to try and stop illegal street racing and deadly conduct in Odessa.