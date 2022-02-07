MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Police in both Midland and Odessa say that right now is the highest turnover they’ve seen in years. Many officers are either retiring from the force or some are leaving for jobs in the local economy.

We spoke to Odessa Police Department and Midland County Sheriffs Office to get their perspective on the shortage of law enforcement workers.

Much like nurses, doctors, and teachers, law enforcement officers play an important role in protecting our community.

Longtime Sergeant at the Midland County Sheriffs Office, Casey O’Donnell says that on a regular shift, delegating responsibilities isn’t easy.

“When you’re short-handed on the streets with police officers there’s gonna be more crime because criminals have more free reign to do as they please,” says O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says that law enforcement agencies like the Midland County Sheriffs Office offer incentives with hopes of getting more people to apply. and become officers.

“There are incentives you know you got, you get your health insurance, you get retirement, you get vacation holidays I mean you could name it…we have every benefit you could think of here,” says O’Donnell.

CPL. Steve Lesueur with the Odessa Police Department says that from January of 2019 to 2022, OPD has seen a drastic decrease in officers getting sworn in and staying.

“In 2014 we were several dozen officers short so it kind of had a ripple effect,” says Lesueur

Officers we spoke to say that this time next year, they’re hopeful that more people will join the force.

“On a typical day we’ll have about 4 deputies out on patrol but as yall know this county is very large and we get spread out and it’s very thin sometimes and response times do slow down because one…being shorthanded,” says O’Donnell.