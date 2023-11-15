MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Laura A. Nodolf, the Midland County District Attorney, announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon that she will not be seeking another term in 2024, citing the need for her to put family first.

“Every Midland County District Attorney’s Office member knows that one of my core values is that family always comes first, and it is time for me to focus on my family,” said Nodolf in the release.

Nodolf says she has been committed to seeing justice done with integrity, competence, and compassion since taking the office in 2017. She says that seeking justice means evaluating every case individually, with guilt being held accountable by means appropriate for the defendant and the offense, victims having a voice, and the innocent being set free.

“I am eternally grateful for the dedicated and hard-working men and women in the office who strive every day not focused on convictions, but honesty and justice prevail,” continued Nodolf. “With their help, the Midland County District Attorney’s Office has continued to streamline the process for case submission to more efficiently and expeditiously review and prosecute cases, collaborated in the creation of specialty courts to address alcohol and drug offenses, increased awareness and programs for individuals with mental health needs, and substantially enhanced victim services.”

Before being elected to the District Attorney’s office in 2017, Nodolf served as a prosecutor in Midland County for 20 years.

“Together with the courts, Midland County was only one of the few counties where the criminal justice system continued to operate during COVID-19. We weathered the mass shooting events of August 31, 2019, by helping victims and supporting the counseling efforts of the Family Resiliency Center. I am proud of our work and what the office stands for. Please know that your trust has never been taken for granted, and I humbly appreciate the opportunity to serve you,” concluded Nodolf.

We will continue to bring you the latest on the upcoming 2024 elections.