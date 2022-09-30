MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was stopped by the Midland Police Department just before midnight for driving erratically on Loop 250 on the North side of Midland. During a roadside investigation, Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety testing or to provide a breath specimen for the officer but admitted that he was highly intoxicated, and officers located multiple alcohol containers in his vehicle.

A search warrant was secured to obtain a specimen of Trahan’s blood, with the Department of Public Safety later determining his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.129, above the 0.08 standard for intoxication in Texas law. It was later established that Trahan had been previously arrested for DWI at least 6 times, with prior cases in Midland, Ector, and El Paso counties, and out of state.

At the time of his arrest, Trahan was still on parole for his last DWI prison sentence, and due to his previous prison sentences, could have faced up to life in prison in this case. Prior to sentencing, Trahan waived any right to appeal and under the law, Trahan will have to serve at least one quarter of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Eligibility for parole does not mean parole will be granted.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorney Whitney Garnett. Trahan was represented by Midland attorney Chris DeAnda. The trial was held in the 441st District Court and presided over by Judge Jeff Robnett.