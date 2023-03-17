(KMID/KPEJ)- Whether it’s walking around the National Historic Site, or walking around the Mountainous State Park, this area is definitely worth the visit.

The Fort Davis National Historic Site provides plenty of opportunities to learn about the history of the Fort.

You can take a self-guided tour of five buildings that have been restored and refurnished to how they were in the 1800s. You can also explore the 100 other ruins and foundations in the area.

You will find interpreters in clothing from the period stationed at some of the buildings during summer and spring break.

There is also plenty of room to go hiking with the trails around the Fort, which then connect to the trails of the Davis Mountains State Park.

Park grounds are open daily from 8am to 5pm Visitor Center is open from 8am to 4:30pm.

Here are the entrance fees:

$10 per person

$20 per vehicle

$15 per motorcycle

All of these options are good for 7 days, according to their website.

You can also purchase an annual pass to the National Historic Site for $35. This admits the pass owner plus three other adults for 12 months.

Pets are allowed but must remain on a leash at all times. Leashes must not be over six feet long. Pets are not admitted in park buildings. Please do not leave pets unattended.

Service animals are allowed to accompany people with disabilities in all areas of the park.

For more information, please visit their website.

The Davis Mountains State Park also has plenty to see and do.

There are almost 15 miles of trails to hike or ride a bicycle on.

You can also bring a horse to ride for the day or stay in the Limpia Canyon Primitive Area. There are 11 miles of trail going from 4,900 feet to 5,700 feet at a scenic outlook.

There are also 6 equestrian and 6 primitive campsites in the area. Non-potable water is available at the staging area and at the high point of the trail.

You can stay at one of the campsites dotted around the park, or you can also stay at the historic 39 room motel in the park. The motel includes a restaurant, a swimming pool, and meeting rooms as well.

The State Park is open daily from 8am to 5pm.

The park only costs $6 per person and children 12 and under are admitted for free. The entrance fee is for day use only, it will cost slightly more if you wish to use a campsite.

For more information, please visit the State Park’s website.