KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson became the highest Red Raider defensive selection in school history Thursday when he was picked No. 7 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wilson is just the tenth Red Raider all-time to be selected in the first round and the second highest ever behind Dave Parks, who was the first overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 1964. He’s the fourth defensive play to go in the opening round, along with Ted Watts (1981) and Gabe Rivera (1983), who each went No. 21 overall in their respective drafts, and Jordyn Brooks, who was taken by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 27 overall in 2020.

Wilson joins the following list of Red Raiders selected in the first round:

Dave Parks, E – No. 1 overall, 1964, San Francisco 49ers

Donny Anderson, RB – No. 7 overall, 1965, Green Bay Packers

Michael Crabtree, WR – No. 10 overall, 2009, San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes II, QB – No. 10 overall, 2017, Kansas City Chiefs

Walter Schlinkman, RB – No. 11 overall, 1945, Green Bay Packers

Ted Watts, DB – No. 21 overall, 1981, Oakland Raiders

Gabe Rivera, DL – No. 21 overall, 1983, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordyn Brooks, LB – No. 27 overall, 2020, Seattle Seahawks

E.J. Holub, C – First Round AFL Draft, 1981, Dallas Texans

Several other Red Raiders hope to hear their names called over the weekend, including running back SaRodorick Thompson, kicker Trey Wolff, offensive lineman Weston Wright, linebackers Dimitri Moore and Krison Merriweather, and defensive backs Marquis Waters and Adrian Frye.

The 2023 NFL Draft resumes at 6 p.m. Friday with the second and third rounds and concludes with rounds four through seven on Saturday.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)