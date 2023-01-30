LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech picked up its first Big 12 win of the season thanks to the largest comeback in program history.

The Red Raiders battled back from a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The previous record was a 17-point come-from-behind overtime win against Nevada on Dec. 27, 1997.

Texas Tech would force Iowa State to turn the ball over 13 times in the second half. The final turnover came with 23 seconds remaining, and on the ensuing possession, De’Vion Harmon hit two free throws to tie it and force overtime.

The Red Raiders would take their first lead of the game at 73-71 on a D’Maurian Williams layup on the first possession of overtime.

Kevin Obanor surpassed the 2,000 career-point mark and finished with 24 points in the win.

Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq were once again unavailable because of injury.

The Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) visit No. 11 Baylor at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center on CBS.