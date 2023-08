BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – City utility crews are working to repair a water line break near the Howard County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the city, customers on the west side of Big Spring will experience little to no water pressure while repairs are being made.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding these repairs, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, the Public Works Director, at 432-

264-2501.