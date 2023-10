REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A crack was reported on FM 869, at around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post by Reeves County officials.

The Texas Department of Transportation and Reeves County Emergency Management responded to the scene and are working to reopen roadways.

FM 869 will be closed from CR 128 to CR 130 until further notice.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.