ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Incumbent House Representative Brooks Landgraf defeated challenger Casey Gray by a large margin Tuesday, with 80% of voters electing to keep him in office. The law maker assumed the District 81 office in 2015 and has been widely supported by voters in his district during his tenure.

Of the victory, Landgraf thanked his supporters as well as his family and staff. In a Facebook post, he said, in part:

“I’m grateful to have the overwhelming support of the people and the Republican voters in West Texas. And to all our amazing supporters who volunteered, contributed, put up yard signs, shared posts and provided encouragement: thank you! I’m proud of my record as your state representative.” Representative Brooks Landgraf

During his time in office, Landgraf has served on several committees, including the House Transportation Committee, Business and Industry Committee, House Administration Committee, Redistricting Committee, and the Environmental Regulation Committee.

Ahead of the election, Landgraf garnered support from area law enforcement agencies, who praised his support of law enforcement.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said, “Representative Landgraf is a man of his word. He walks the walk and talks the talk. He doesn’t just say he supports law enforcement, he takes action. He is the best man to represent our community in the Texas House.”

During the 2021 legislative session, Landgraf filed House Bill 523 to allow county sheriffs in his district to be able to enforce commercial motor vehicle safety standards. This legislation was requested by sheriffs in the district, where heavy truck traffic from the energy industry brings both prosperity and public safety challenges to the region. Thanks to that bill, county sheriffs and deputy sheriffs in the counties of Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler are now eligible to apply for certification to enforce commercial motor vehicle safety standards.

In addition to authoring HB 523, Landgraf co-authored House Bill 1900 to penalize cities that try to defund their police departments. The bill eventually passed, going into effect on September 1, 2021.

Also during the 2021 legislative session, and in response to a mobile mass shooting event in Odessa in 2019, Landgraf authored a bill to create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System, also referred to as the Leilah Hernandez Act, in honor of a teenage girl killed in the mass shooing while out with her family. The bill received unanimous support at every stage of the legislative process and was later signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

In his Facebook post, Landgraf said he is ready to continue working. The 88th legislative session is set to begin in 2023.





