MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Westbound and eastbound traffic over the new bridge on Interstate 20 will be seeing lane closures Tuesday night.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Transportation, the westbound right lane between Schlumberger Drive and County Road 1255 will be closed from 7pm to midnight as crews remove the concrete barrier.

The eastbound left lane between FM 1788 and Loop 250 will also have a slow rolling closure between 8pm and 11pm as crews prepare the surface for final pavement markings.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in these work zones.