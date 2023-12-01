ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beginning on Monday, December 4th, the right lane of westbound traffic on West University will be closed between Bookins Avenue and Lola Drive.

Crews will be working to install a new sewer main line, sidewalks, and drive approach at 2490 W. University, the future location of Apex Carwash. The City of Odessa says the closure is expected to last six to seven weeks.

Citizens are being asked to follow traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays as construction continues.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.