ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The right westbound lane on East Ridge Road will be closed starting on Thursday, October 12th while private contractors install a new drive approach, curb, and gutter at 3601 Billy Hext Road.

The closure will extend from the east side of Billy Hext to the west side and the City expects the closure to last for one week.

Citizens are being asked to prepare for potential delays, follow all traffic control devices, and find alternate routes when necessary.