MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One of the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 will be closing overnight as crews work to continue placing concrete between Schlumberger Drive and the new CR 1250 bridge.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the westbound right lane between Schlumberger and the new bridge will be closed beginning at midnight, and reopening at 5am on Friday. The same portion of the westbound right lane will then close again at midnight on Friday, reopening at 5am on Saturday.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in work zones.