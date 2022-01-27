ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Drivers who regularly take 87the Street near Loop 338 may have noticed some construction in the area Wednesday. The City of Odessa says that area will be under construction for the next week.

Betenbough Homes, a company largely responsible for the growth in that area with its new home construction, is building a new street between Riverboat Boulevard and E Loop 339 on the north side of 87th. As such, there will be a right-hand lane closure for west bound traffic.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area and be mindful of the change in the traffic flow.