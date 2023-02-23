AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Transportation Commissioners announced it plans to spend $1 billion in the energy sector over the next 10 years.

“This is an awesome blessing to our region, which desperately needs the state to continue its recent investment in our transportation infrastructure as part of Governor Greg Abbott and Commissioner Bruce Bugg’s ‘Permian Promise,'” Landgraf said. “It’s only fair, given that the state highway fund just received its largest ever deposit of oil and gas production tax revenue, a total of $3.64 billion. I’m thankful our state leaders understand the value that the Permian Basin brings to the Great State of Texas.”

The Texas Transportation Commission updates and approves the Unified Transportation Program (UTP) every year. The UTP is the Texas Department of Transportation’s 10 year plan which guides the development of transportation projects across the state.

This plan includes funding to continue the complete rebuild of the Interstate 20, build and improve Loop 338 intersections, as well as widen US 385 and SH 302.

“I’m not shy about fighting for infrastructure funds for my district,” Landgraf continued. “Before I was elected, our region only received about $50 million dollars per year from TxDOT. Since I was appointed to the House Transportation Committee in 2019, that number has jumped to $360 million per year. After working with the commissioners over the last several years, I took the opportunity to speak to the Texas Transportation Commission today to thank them for making the Permian Basin a priority and continue advocating for the resources that our region desperately needs. I’m hopeful that the draft plan will become a reality, and will work hard in the coming months to see that it is adopted by the Transportation Commission in August.”