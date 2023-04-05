ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – We’re following up on a story we first told you about several weeks ago- Senate Bill 10 is up for a vote now in the House, since being passed unanimously by the Senate. The bill relates to certain benefits paid by the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

“I do think it’s important for the state of Texas to keep its promise that it made to those teachers and I think one way we can do that is by increasing this cost of living adjustment,” said State Representative, Brooks Landgraf.

The Senate will use money from the surplus to create a cost of living adjustment for retired educators- a 2 percent COLA increase for all retired educators who have been retired 2-9 years and a 4 percent COLA increase for educators who have been retired 10 years or more.

SB 10 will also send a $7,500 check to 186,000 retired educators aged 75 and older, if passed.

Leaders with the Odessa Retired Teachers Association are hopeful this will pass in the House, then move to the governor’s desk.

“It would be good for all retired school employees to contact their legislators and discuss with them how 20 years with no pension increase has impacted their lives,” said Rick Chandler with the Odessa Retired Teachers Association.

Some retired educators add this would put a huge amount of money back into the local economy- Texas Retirement System benefits generated more than 1.89 billion in state and local revenues just last year.

“They’re not keeping that money to themselves. They’re using that money to buy groceries, and regular household expenses and we know those expenditures are going to be recirculated through the economy,” said Landgraf.

“Ector County has approximately 1,700 retired personnel through the school system. It would not only help our pocketbooks but it would also help the local economy.” said Sandra Ramage, First Vice-President with Odessa Retired Teachers Association.

The average monthly TRS annuity is around $2,100.

Representative Landgraf says many of these educators could’ve chosen more lucrative careers, but instead chose to serve the children of our future.

“I support this legislation to give them a much needed and long overdue cost of living adjustment in their pension,” said Landgraf.

And he’s hopeful his colleagues are on board already.

“I think there does seem to be a lot of support. Just like we saw in the Senate, I think were going to see that reflected in the House of Representatives as well,” he said.

As for our local retired educators, they say they will continue to push for this to pass in the House. Even making a trip to speak with our State Representatives.

“We will all be attending the rally date which is April 12th at the Capitol.” said President of Odessa Retired Teachers Association, Karen Telck.

The House is set to vote on this bill this month.

