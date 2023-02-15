AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed to establish the Tax Revenue and Oil and Natural Gas (STRONG) Defense Fund.

Joint Resolution 111 and House Bill 2207 address critical needs in major energy producing areas of the Lone Star State, including the Permian Basin.

The STRONG Defense Fund proposes the state of Texas places a tax on the production of oil and natural gas. This tax would collect the excess revenue to put toward improving quality of life for the workers who generate that revenue and their families.

While these funds would normally be put toward the Texas “rainy day fund,” but with record level oil and natural gas revenue last year, this fund is projected to reach capacity by 2025.

“Oilfield communities produce abundant energy, but they’re not always the best place to raise a family,” Landgraf said. “My Texas STRONG plan will keep more of the state taxes generated in the oilpatch invested in the schools, colleges, health care institutions and first responders that serve our underserved energy-producing communities.”

Landgraf’s bill will also designate some of those funds to relieve property taxes as well as clean up air and groundwater contamination across Texas.

HR11 must receive support from two-thirds of the House and Senate to pass, along with a majority of Texas voters in the November 2023 Constitutional amendment election.

HB 2207 requires a simple majority vote in each chamber and the governor’s signature in order to pass into law.