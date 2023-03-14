AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- While maintaining his commitment to border security, State Rep. Landgraf is the co-author of legislation to increase law enforcement’s response to the fentanyl crisis and have harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

“The fight against fentanyl is real, and we are all on the front lines whether we realize it or not,” Landgraf said. “This lethal drug has infiltrated every community in Texas. My heart breaks after talking with the families of West Texans who have lost their lives to fentanyl. Sadly, I’ve had several of those conversations in the last few weeks. I’m committed to fighting to secure the border and crack down on smugglers and dealers.”

Fentanyl-related deaths in Texas reportedly increased 89% from 2020 to 2021.

Since March 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety has seized more than 361 million lethal doses of fentanyl from across the state, roughly enough to kill every single man, woman, and child in the entire United States.

“I’m working hard this session to pass House Bill 6 and House Bill 7,” Landgraf continued. “We need to increase penalties and empower law enforcement to fend off this crisis. I’m thankful state leaders like Speaker Phelan and Governor Abbott agree that we must act now to protect Texas communities from the ever-growing fentanyl threat. Ultimately, however, the burden of this fight is going to fall on parents and families, on friends and neighbors. It is up to all of us to be aware and keep each other safe.”

According to a release from the office of Landgraf, House Bill 6 would impose severe and swift punishments for these crimes in Texas. Fentanyl makers, smugglers, and dealers could face up to 10 years in prison, even for small quantities.

House Bill 7 would establish the Legislative Border Oversight Committee to provide recommendations guiding the state’s border policies and oversight over a new Border Protection Unit. HB 7 would also ensure that the state’s border security operations receive necessary funding and legal support to handle border- related legal matters.